Lossless Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $785,480.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.83 or 0.07143356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.99 or 0.99937966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

