Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $207,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

