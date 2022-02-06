Lua Swap Market Cap Achieves $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109980 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

