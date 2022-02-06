LuaSwap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124,087.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $124,087.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110653 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,131,788 coins and its circulating supply is 140,887,723 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

