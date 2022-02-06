LuaSwap Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $157,953.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109674 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,131,788 coins and its circulating supply is 141,098,969 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.