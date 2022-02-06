Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,175 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $336.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.