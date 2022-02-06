Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Cap of $125,032.97

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $125,032.97 and approximately $97,567.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07118348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,198.34 or 0.99490822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

