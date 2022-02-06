Mackay Shields LLC Buys 3,189 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

