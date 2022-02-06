Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $146.22 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

