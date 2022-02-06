Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

