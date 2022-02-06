Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

