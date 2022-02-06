Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lennar by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

