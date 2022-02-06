Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,972,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 646.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 62,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

