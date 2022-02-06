Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.