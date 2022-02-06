Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

