Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Gartner by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Gartner by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Gartner by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $294.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.37. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,587 shares of company stock worth $12,504,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

