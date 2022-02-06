Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.