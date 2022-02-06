Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $503.09 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $405.60 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

