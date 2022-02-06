Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.