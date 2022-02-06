Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

