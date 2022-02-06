Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

