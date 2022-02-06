Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.