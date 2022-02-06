Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,517.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

