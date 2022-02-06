Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $619.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.79 and its 200-day moving average is $624.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

