Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.