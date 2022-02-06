Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

Shares of LH stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.