Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

