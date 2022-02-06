Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

