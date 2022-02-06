Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

