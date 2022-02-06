Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $271.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

