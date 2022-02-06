Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

