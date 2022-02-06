Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,052,000 after purchasing an additional 149,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 144,885 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,070,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,157,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

