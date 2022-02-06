Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

