Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

