Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.