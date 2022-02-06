Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

