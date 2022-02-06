Mackay Shields LLC Sells 366 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.76 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.88.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

