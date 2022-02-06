Mackay Shields LLC Sells 366 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.76 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.74.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
