Mackay Shields LLC Sells 517 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

