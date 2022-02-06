Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

