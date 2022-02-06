Mackay Shields LLC Sells 591 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 77,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,873.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 59,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $201.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.13 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

