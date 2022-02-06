Mackay Shields LLC Sells 631 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

