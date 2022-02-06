Mackay Shields LLC Sells 714 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 92.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 649,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,892,000 after buying an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 279.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.32 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

