Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

