Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.89 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

