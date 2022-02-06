MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

MTSI stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,840. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

