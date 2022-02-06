Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

