Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

