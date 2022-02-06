Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of LECO opened at $126.65 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.