Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Freshpet worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $89.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.