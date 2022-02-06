Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.